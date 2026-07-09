WATCH: Inside South Africa’s illegal weight-loss drug trade 

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Anna-Maria van Niekerk Mia Malan Jessica Pitchford Justin Barlow Albert Tibane Jeannine Snyman

Enter fullscreen mode displaying this image. Expand Costly legal weight-loss drugs are fuelling a black market in unregistered versions, including retatrutide — an experimental medicine still in trials. (Anna-Maria van Niekerk)