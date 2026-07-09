A good week for Dina Pule
Dina Pule, who was accused by former public protector Thuli Madonsela of “persistently lying and unethical conduct” and sacked as minister of communications, is back from a political dead end. Famous for her Christian Louboutin shoes (selling for R10,000 a pair), she steps back into the cabinet after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed her to succeed another dodgy politician, Sisisi Tolashe, as minister of social development.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma ventured out of his Nkandla stronghold to consort with a fugitive from justice. On a fund-raising trip to India, he visited Ajay Gupta who, along with his equally notorious brothers Atul and Rajesh, looted South Africa while Zuma was president. They met at an ancient and revered Hindu temple — and with South Africa’s high commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, in attendance.
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