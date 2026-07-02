DINNER PARTY INTEL: The strongest strongman of them all?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump at a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence in Washington, DC, June 24 2026. REUTERS

Bagman of history

US President Donald Trump, never one to spurn a compliment, was happy to be compared to some of history’s worst tyrants. (123RF)

US President Donald Trump, never one to spurn a compliment, was happy to be compared to some of history’s worst tyrants. Trump says a historian told him that he is more powerful than Genghis Khan, Mao, Hitler and Joseph Stalin were. The “historian”, say Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, who interviewed the president, turned out to be Gary Player’s caddie.

SA ‘car’ in combat

An armoured car with strong South African credentials is being used by Ukraine on the frontline in its war against Russia. The Mac Owl infantry combat vehicle is based on the Mbombe 4, developed by the Midrand-based Paramount Group. It has been adapted by Ukrainian engineers and its military, who say it provides “the highest levels of protection against mines and ambushes”.

Beeb’s long goodbye

Last week the BBC switched off its long-wave signal, blaming obsolete technology. (123RF)

Last week the BBC switched off its long-wave signal, blaming obsolete technology. The service broadcast coded messages to French resistance fighters in World War 2 and more recently cricket’s Test Match Special on the signal. The Royal Navy’s nuclear submarines used to listen to long-wave broadcasts of the Today programme to confirm Britain hadn’t been annihilated. Now it has other ways to monitor the country’s vital signs.