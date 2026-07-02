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A good week for Letlhokwa George Mpedi

Got good marks last week. (supplied)

Prof Letlhokwa George Mpedi got good marks last week. Since his appointment in 2023, the vice-chancellor of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has overseen the institution’s rise in the world university rankings. In the latest international log, UJ has soared from 308th to 292nd and to second place in South Africa, ahead of Stellenbosch and Wits and behind only perennial front-runner the University of Cape Town.

A bad week for Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

Is now a confirmed crook. (supplied)

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is now a confirmed crook. After months of the media referring to him as an “alleged underworld figure”, the participial adjective can now be shed. Matlala pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. He was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven suspended. He still faces separate attempted murder and conspiracy charges.