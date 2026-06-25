The US gets an F for history

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Military wisdom: Lessons from Napoleon (and others) are sailing over US and Israeli heads.

A lightly mangled Napoleonic quote has been doing the rounds since the US and Israel decided to start a war in the Persian Gulf in February.

It was 1805 and the French general was engaged at the Battle of Austerlitz (in what is now the Czech Republic) when he decided to sit tight for a while and let his Russian and Austrian adversaries complete their manoeuvring.

“When the enemy is making a false movement, we must take good care not to interrupt him,” Napoleon reportedly told his officers (short version: a stunning victory for the French Imperial Army followed the same day).

The US belief that Iran would blow away like dust on the desert wind after a barrage of air strikes and missiles on its military installations, ignores the fact that the Iranians appear to have been diligent students of the theory and practice of asymmetric warfare.

Signs of war: A missile fired by Iran hits the ground in Israel (Ammar Awad)

The Americans, meanwhile, have not learnt the lessons of similar misadventures in Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea …

Iran has a fraction of the leverage enjoyed by the Viet Cong in Vietnam but what little it has — drones, the Strait of Hormuz, local proxies causing mayhem — has been applied hard.

As the two sides alternately jet off to, and storm away from, peace talks, the US administration might ponder the battle of the Teutoburg Forest, an early example of a poor decision to put boots on the ground.

Over two days in September AD9, a 17,000-strong Roman army — the US military of its time — trundled up a narrow track in the forest and was set upon by thousands of wild-haired, spear-carrying Germanic tribesmen. The Romans were hacked, stabbed, burnt and beaten until none within reach were left alive.

The defeat shook Rome to its core. A traumatised Emperor Augustus apparently wandered around his palace, weeping and banging his head on doors. It marked the end of Rome’s ill-considered ambitions and influence in Germania … and beyond.

The rest, as that other cliché goes, is history. But are there any historians in Washington?