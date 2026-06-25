Old soldier stays put

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Gen Rudzani Maphwanya as chief of the defence force has turned a routine succession into a constitutional irritant.

Maphwanya, appointed in 2021 for a five-year term that ended on May 31, turned 65 last November. Yet his tenure has been extended until 2028, well beyond the age at which members of the regular force may serve.

Controversial post: Gen Rudzani Maphwanya’s extended tenure has people questioning the chain of command (Sandile Ndlovu)

The government’s justification is narrow. Defence minister Angie Motshekga told parliament the constitution and the Defence Act permit regular force members to serve on contract after 60, up to 65. That explains why an officer who had passed the ordinary retirement age could be appointed in 2021, but not why he can remain in uniform after 65.

The Defence Act states the chief must be part of the regular force, which must consist of people not older than 65. Critics argue that, once Maphwanya crossed that line, the legal foundation for his office became doubtful. Darren Olivier, director of African Defence Review, calls the extension “legally questionable” and damaging to morale. The risk, he says, is not only limited to political embarrassment. Orders, appointments and spending decisions made after a 65th birthday may be legally challenged as invalid.

South African National Defence Union national secretary Pikkie Greeff makes a similar point, noting the defence force chief is akin to a director-general, responsible for carrying out defence policy through direct command. If there is uncertainty about the legality of the incumbent’s appointment, it can ripple through every order and decision. The union has called for urgent clarity, especially after controversy over legal advice to the president on a board of inquiry into South Africa’s naval engagement with Iran.

Military hierarchies depend on predictable rules every soldier must adhere to, failure of which results in disciplinary action. Extending a favoured chief beyond the apparent limit tells the ranks that seniority and proximity to power count for more than the code that binds and rules everyone else. Further, the decision to extend Maphwanya’s term also blocks promotions. Younger generals, waiting behind an ageing command layer, will read the message plainly: succession is not merely about competence, but political patronage.

Kobus Marais, a former DA shadow minister of defence, says while the commander-in-chief may extend service beyond 60 for five years, a further extension is unhealthy. He questions why Ramaphosa appears unwilling to appoint a younger successor, especially considering the institution’s current challenges. The timing, he says, risks creating the impression that party-political calculations, not institutional need, are shaping the top command.

South Africa’s constitution gives the president control over the military command, but it also embeds civilian oversight and a lawful chain of command. A defence force in a democracy must be politically accountable, not loyal to a political party. Maphwanya himself said this in a letter to troops in 2025, warning soldiers to remain apolitical. Soon afterwards he went to Iran and made a political statement about Iran-South African relations.

Bend rules at the top, and the damage travels down

The longer the presidency and defence ministry avoid a full explanation, the more a personnel decision looks like patronage.

The decision also lands after what has been a tumultuous tenure for Maphwanya. Aside from his 2025 visit to Iran, which even the presidency described as ill-advised, Maphwanya is further embroiled in controversy over the recent naval exercise with Russia, China and Iran. The episode saw the defence force ignore the president’s order to exclude Iran from participating.

Other notable events under Maphwanya’s watch include South Africa’s military defeat by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo during the fall of Goma in 2025.

After days of fighting, without adequate support and poorly co-ordinated, 14 South African soldiers were killed and more than 160 wounded. Troops then remained in their bases under M23 guard for weeks.

South Africa’s special forces, which Maphwanya previously oversaw as general officer commanding, allegedly carried out rogue actions, from receiving the Russian ship Lady R to kidnapping alleged Islamic state members and murdering Hawks investigator Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.

Whether these criticisms are fair or not, they make the decision to retain Maphwanya harder to defend. A government confident in its choice would set out the legal basis and operational need for an appointment as well as a succession plan, none of which has been done convincingly.

If a court challenge comes, commanders may hesitate over instructions, officials may question delegations, and parliament may be forced to probe questionable decisions already taken. Even if the government wins, the defence force will have spent energy defending the tenure of one man.

The defence force faces a mountain of problems: money, equipment, personnel, readiness and morale. It does not need doubt over the legitimacy of its commander; it needs strong leadership. Maphwanya may have experience and Ramaphosa may trust him, but trust is not a substitute for law. In a disciplined force, rules are operational assets. Bend them at the top, and the damage travels down.