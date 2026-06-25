JAMIE CARR: It’s still all about eggs in which basket

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Aldi: Shopping trolley wars

The cost of food may not make much of a difference to a newly minted trillionaire, but at the other end of the economic spectrum the beleaguered US consumer is taking a hammering from tariffs and oil prices, and every dollar saved on the grocery cart makes a difference.

This is why it seems like the perfect time for German discount grocer Aldi to launch a $9bn expansion plan to grow market share in a country where it has been cautiously growing since it opened its first store in Iowa in 1976.

Fifty years on, it is putting its foot firmly on the loud pedal, opening a store in the US every few days in a bid to get to 3,200 stores by 2028 and upwards of 4,000 in the longer term. Aldi doesn’t bother too much with customer service, but it hammers the competition on price, claiming that an average family of four would spend $10,610 a year buying branded products vs $6,759 on Aldi’s private-label versions.

Private label makes up around 90% of Aldi’s range, with products that often look strikingly similar to the branded products of those it is undercutting, a coincidence that has not escaped the attention of companies such as Mondelez International, which is suing Aldi for “packaging that blatantly copies” the likes of Oreo.

A bit of light brand infringement may not be too much of a concern to the consumer, however, and with a market share in the US hovering at around 4%, there is plenty of room for growth. Right now Aldi looks set to continue to dominate the discount market.

Asda: Stuck in the middle

Meanwhile, over in the UK’s highly competitive grocery market, Aldi’s continued success has not been making life easy for the likes of Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain.

The company was bought for £6.8bn in 2021 by private equity moguls TDR Capital and petrol station specialists Mohsin and Zuber Issa and has been leaking market share ever since, dropping from 14.4% of the grocery market at the time of the deal to 11.5% today.

In an attempt to stem the bleeding, Asda has brought back retail veteran Allan Leighton, who was its CEO from 1996 to 2000 and is widely credited for having saved the group the last time it appeared to be heading for disaster.

On his return Leighton said it would take three to five years to get Asda back on track, and it certainly seems things are getting worse before they get better, with pre-tax losses widening to £989m for 2025 from £599m in 2024. Leighton’s plan to lure back the customers who had been flocking off to Aldi and Lidl was to cut prices aggressively at the cost of profits in the short term.

However, matters were not helped by continuing problems with Asda’s IT overhaul, designed to transition it away from systems run by Walmart, its previous owners. The project, which is now complete, cost the company £284m in losses during the year. Added to that there was a £384m impairment due to the revaluation of its property portfolio.

The big question is whether the chain can carve out a position of relevance somewhere in between the discounters and the top end.