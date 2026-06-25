George Michalakis: From Winburg to ‘Westminster’

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Some well-known, if disparate, political figures in South African history have emerged from the Free State platteland. Among them are former union prime minister JBM Hertzog, former president PW Botha and former ANC and later COPE leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota. George Michalakis cannot be compared to any of them. But, like them, he is now making his mark in parliament.

Unlike the other three, Michalakis, 38, is not a conventional politician. He grew up in Winburg — a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Free State town two hours from Bloemfontein — where he watched his Afrikaans school transform around him and his classmates arrive carrying their books in plastic shopping bags. It was there, long before he ever set foot in parliament, that he started asking political questions.

Now, at a pivotal moment in South African politics, those questions have taken him to one of the most consequential seats in the National Assembly. Freshly elected as the DA’s parliamentary leader, Michalakis steps into the role as his party navigates the complex terrain of the GNU, balancing co-operation with the ANC against hard accountability battles, from gang violence on the Cape Flats to the Phala Phala saga. For a man who once marvelled at the scale of impact parliament could have on ordinary lives, the stakes have never been higher.

The DA's George Michalakis (Matthew Hirsch​)

Michalakis was elected as the DA’s parliamentary leader last month, having previously served as the party’s chief whip. He beat fellow MPs Andrew Whitfield and Kevin Mileham to the position.

The DA wants a direct role in tackling gang violence on the Cape Flats, Michalakis says, arguing that competent provincial and local governments should be empowered to assist — something the ANC, which holds the police portfolio, has resisted. While the deployment of soldiers on the Flats may be having some effect, “if you look at the stats, it’s still worrying”, he says.

It does the people no favours to have a parliament that’s ineffective and is just there to protect the executive — George Michalakis

On Phala Phala, Michalakis is one of five DA MPs on the impeachment committee that will hear charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the dollars-in-the-sofa scandal. He is unequivocal: if the committee finds that the president violated his oath of office, the DA will act. “We’re a party of the rule of law.”

Ramaphosa’s decision to take the matter on review is respected, he says. “However, we cannot say that we will treat the president any differently from anyone else.”

He says Ramaphosa is just one person in the ANC and if the party is serious about accountability, which on occasion it has claimed to be, it should hold the president accountable.

“One of the big problems that we faced during the majority rule of the ANC, and specifically the [Jacob] Zuma era, was that parliament was hollowed out to be a rubber stamp for the executive. It does the people no favours to have a parliament that’s ineffective and is just there to protect the executive.”

He also intends to work closely with the new DA leader, seeing that part of his job is to build a bridge between Geordin Hill-Lewis and the party caucus.

Bridge building has been part of Michalakis’s political life and began when he went to the University of the Free State after matriculating.

“It developed my political thoughts about how I see every person as an individual, not as someone to be labelled. You can’t box people in for things they have no control over,” he says.

At the age of 23 he became a district councillor, a position he held for three years. Then he set his sights on parliament.

“Parliament appeals to me because you can make a difference on a very large scale. It’s also a contestation of ideas, which excites me. The solutions you bring can make a big impact on people’s lives.”