DINNER PARTY INTEL: Time to join the Kew

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The Carbon Garden at Kew Gardens is a permanent installation highlighting the role of plants and fungi in tackling climate change.

Irish eyes aren’t smiling

Forty-two South Africans living illegally in Ireland were deported at an initial cost to the state of €735,000. (123RF)

Forty-two South Africans living illegally in Ireland were deported at an initial cost to the state of €735,000. The nine men, 18 women and 15 children left Dublin Airport on a chartered flight last week. The children are all part of family groups, according to The Irish Times. Two of those deported had criminal convictions in Ireland, the newspaper reported.

Taking the low road

Scottish fans at the World Cup staying in Providence, Rhode Island, faced inflated transport costs to Boston, 80km away, for their team’s opening match against Haiti (Scotland won 1-0, only their third opening-game victory in nine World Cup appearances). Train and bus tickets cost between $80 and $90, so they hired 40 school buses at $38 a fan.

Kew can help Kirstenbosch

While Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden struggles to keep track of its plants, it should take a leaf out of the book of its UK equivalent, Kew Gardens in London. (123rf)

While Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden struggles to keep track of its plants, it should take a leaf out of the book of its UK equivalent, Kew Gardens in London. Kew has photographed every one of its 7.4-million plant and fungi samples to create a digital archive of the 300-year-old collection. Kew is inviting researchers from around the world to use AI to sift through the archive to help with scientific discoveries.