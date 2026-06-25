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A good week for Roelof Botha

Elon Musk, in assembling his board’s newly listed SpaceX, has picked a former colleague from their PayPal days as an independent director. Roelof Botha, a financial whizkid, a venture capitalist and a grandson of apartheid foreign minister Pik Botha, will also serve on the audit committee of the SpaceX board, which must ensure the rocket ships always go up.

A bad week for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Jacob Zuma was not impressed (Sharon Seretlo)

It’s not known if Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was in attendance at Nkandla on Father’s Day, but last week it seemed Jacob Zuma was not enamoured of his daughter’s political role. She was unexpectedly expelled from his political party for causing “confusion” and fuelling “divisions”. She says she will fight the expulsion in the courts, but it’s uncertain if she will brief one of daddy’s Stalingrad lawyers.