JAMIE CARR: A new take on what goes up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fire and smoke rise from the launch pad of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket as it explodes during a test last month

Madison Square Garden Sports: Knicks take the moonshot

It’s party time in the Big Apple as Madison Square Garden Sports’ (MSGS) New York Knicks have won their first NBA title since 1973. In scenes reminiscent of the chaos in Paris after PSG won the European Champions League, all hell broke loose with fireworks, smoke grenades, a school bus set alight, and a teenager shot in the foot before police in riot gear finally put an end to all the fun.

Manhattan, NYC (Ajay Suresh)

The Knicks’ victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night put them 4-1 up in a best of seven series that has seen ticket prices reach levels that even Fifa would reckon were quite punchy, as every celebrity worth their salt has been hurrying to be seen courtside. Even President Donald Trump got in on the act, pitching up for the one game that the Knicks lost and getting a loud raspberry from the crowd for his trouble.

All this is excellent news for James Dolan’s MSGS, which also owns the New York Rangers hockey team, and which has seen its share price double in a year as tickets keep selling and the merch is flying off the shelves.

Dolan is planning to separate the Knicks and the Rangers into distinct listed companies that may pave the way for a sale of a slice to a private equity company with the firepower to tuck into such a trophy asset. Valuations of sports franchises have been on a roll recently and with an NBA trophy in the cabinet, the timing couldn’t be any better to take some cash off the table.

Blue Origin: One giant fireball for mankind

After a week when all the attention was on SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and the elevation of Elon Musk to trillionaire status, a situation that may be familiar to many Zimbabweans but which has never happened before in US dollar terms, it’s worth remembering that SpaceX is not the only player in the race to build a moon base for Nasa. Blue Origin, bankrolled by the relatively meagre resources of Jeff Bezos, last month won a contract to launch the first of three construction missions to get the moon base going.

Unfortunately, two days later, its New Glenn rocket attempted a static-fire test at Cape Canaveral that resulted in what the company described as “a significant anomaly”, which can be translated for the lay observer as a huge explosion with a gigantic fireball that wiped out the launch station and was visible from 160km away. Fortunately, the New Glenn was unmanned at the time, but it might give the crew for next year’s Artemis III mission a thing or two to think about.

Bezos described it as “a very bad day for Blue Origin” but vowed that “we’ll be flying again before the end of this year”.

The urgent task is to work out what on earth went wrong and rebuild the damaged infrastructure to be ready for Artemis III, planned for late next year. It will test the crewed lander, which is vital for Artemis IV in 2028 when the plan is for astronauts to return to the surface of the moon for the first time since 1972.

It’s an ambitious timeline, and not without danger.