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DINNER PARTY INTEL: A dead lion, a new Bond and a defiant Chicago

Fifa fails to make a World Cup deal in the Windy City

An illuminated view of a bridge over a river in downtown Chicago at night. Picture: 123RF/PYZATA
NO TO FIFA: Chicago would not bow to demands from the World Cup organisers.

The lion sleeps tonight

A male lion was shot dead last week near the town of Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal. (123RF)

A male lion was shot dead last week near the town of Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal. An official of provincial conservation authority Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said the lion had escaped from a private game reserve nearby and attempts to tranquillise it had failed. The official said the lion had to be “put down” because of the danger of it becoming a “repeat offender” in going walkabout and endangering the rural folk.

Not Fifa’s kinda town

Why is Chicago, the third-biggest city in the US, not hosting a World Cup match? Because former mayor Rahm Emanuel refused to submit to Fifa’s demands. One was to put a dome over Soldier Field, an iconic open stadium. Emanuel, who took ballet lessons as a teenager to improve his football skills, says Fifa expected him to treat Chicago taxpayers as the “dumb money at the table”.

The name’s ...?

The search is on for a new 007. (123RF)

The search is on for a new James Bond. The possibles for the role include Callum Turner, who recently married singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Idris Elba, who was once a contender after Daniel Craig, tells GQ magazine that the new 007 should “not be woke”. He also said some audiences would not accept a black man in the role.

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