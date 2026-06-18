Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A good week for Elon Musk

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala (ANDREW KELLY)

Last Friday, SpaceX took off like a rocket in its trading debut on the Nasdaq, opening at $150 (up from its IPO price of $135) and closing the day at $161.11. It valued the company at more than $2-trillion, and CEO Elon Musk is now the planet’s first trillionaire. SpaceX is a juggernaut that operates a dominant satellite internet service, Starlink, and oversees AI efforts and social network X.

A bad week for Omar Artan

Omar Artan (supplied )

Africa’s No 1 football referee, Omar Artan of Somalia, was looking forward to the pinnacle of his career — taking the whistle in a World Cup match. Then it was snatched away by US immigration officials. He was interrogated for 11 hours, kept in a cell and then sent to Türkiye. Fifa president Gianni Infantino was indifferent and urged everyone to “chill, relax”. European football body Uefa has since appointed Artan to ref the upcoming Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.