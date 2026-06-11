DINNER PARTY INTEL: Even tough birds battle in Cape storms

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Could that be rooibos? Vladimir Putin's sons are being brought up by South Africans (among others).

Blown away

The recent storms brought an unexpected and rare visitor to the shores of the southern Cape. (supplied)

The recent storms brought an unexpected and rare visitor to the shores of the southern Cape. A southern fulmar, a seabird that breeds around Antarctica, was blown off course and ended up exhausted near Gansbaai. It was rescued and is resting at the African Penguin & Seabird Sanctuary near the Overberg town. Once it has recovered it will be released to head south again.

Putin’s Saffa nannies

Since his divorce, Vladmir Putin has formed a relationship with Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast. The couple have two young sons who spend most of the year at their father’s heavily guarded mansion near Lake Valdai, northwest of Moscow. Putin employs at least 20 foreign governesses, tutors and other helpers at lavish salaries to raise the boys, according to Systema, a USgovernment-funded investigative website. Most of the nannies are German; the second most are South African, it said.

Pun fried

A recent article in The Economist on egg imports to Britain (“Cluck for victory”), drew a teasing response from a reader. (123RF)

A recent article in The Economist on egg imports to Britain (“Cluck for victory”), drew a teasing response from a reader. He applauded a crackdown on egg puns, comparing the piece with one in a 2016 edition on free-range eggs. The latest, he noted, had only one pun for every 155 words, whereas the other had a pun for every 35. “The correct ratio probably eludes mankind’s grasp, but may be best described as too much and never un oeuf [an egg, in French],” he wrote.