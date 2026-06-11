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A good week for Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker (supplied )

Very few people stand up to US President Donald Trump’s bombast and blatant dissembling. On Sunday, TV interviewer Kristen Welker turned out to be one of those who do. The host of Meet the Press on NBC got the chance to interview Trump live, and challenged his repeated claims of election fraud. When she told him his allegations were not evidence, Trump stormed out of the interview with a patronising: “Thank you, darling.” It was a US version of South Africa’s “Don’t touch me on my studio.”

A bad week for Vincent Tseka

Vincent Tseka (supplied )

Usually, when soccer fans complain that they faced 12 opponents, it’s the rival team plus the ref. In Bafana’s case, it’s the opposing team plus Vincent Tseka — their own team manager. First he neglected to ensure that Teboho Mokoena, who had three yellow cards, was not picked for the World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. Bafana won, but had to concede the three points. They scraped through into the tournament anyway — though perhaps Tseka was convinced they wouldn’t? Why else would he fail to get their visas in order for the US? It needed some fast diplomatic footwork to get the team to North America — a day late.