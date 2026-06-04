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A good week for Maki Tshabalala

DA logo (supplied )

Maki Tshabalala became the first DA politician to win a municipal election in a township ward consisting of only black voters. The day after, she was photographed atop a mountain of uncollected garbage in her ward in Vereeniging’s Evaton township, part of the Emfuleni municipality. A few days later the ANC recalled its Emfuleni mayor. Mere coincidence? The ANC is not saying.

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Premiere Panyaza Lesufi during the interview. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

A pet project by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has been stopped in its tracks, literally. A planned road to the Tambo Springs inland port was halted by the Joburg high court because it crosses a floodplain. The court found in favour of a litigant who objected to the environmental impact study commissioned by the province, and Lesufi’s administration failed to appeal in time, leaving the port marooned.