News & Fox

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

The premier’s pet project is halted by a court

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

A good week for Maki Tshabalala

DA logo (supplied )

Maki Tshabalala became the first DA politician to win a municipal election in a township ward consisting of only black voters. The day after, she was photographed atop a mountain of uncollected garbage in her ward in Vereeniging’s Evaton township, part of the Emfuleni municipality. A few days later the ANC recalled its Emfuleni mayor. Mere coincidence? The ANC is not saying.

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Premiere Panyaza Lesufi during the interview. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

A pet project by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has been stopped in its tracks, literally. A planned road to the Tambo Springs inland port was halted by the Joburg high court because it crosses a floodplain. The court found in favour of a litigant who objected to the environmental impact study commissioned by the province, and Lesufi’s administration failed to appeal in time, leaving the port marooned.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

A bold Tiger tries new stripes

2

Can Reunert’s new boss rewire 20 years of dead current?

3

DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa goes for citrus gold

4

When water flows like money

5

JAMIE CARR: Uncertain about the future? Support the condom market

Related Articles