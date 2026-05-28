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A good week for Johannes Radebe

It’s just a jump to the left, and a step to the right, and you’re in the global limelight

Known fondly as Jojo, Johannes Radebe has made a name for himself as a star professional dancer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Jojo: Johannes Radebe is one of the new hosts on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (Elliott Wilcox)

A good week for Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe (supplied)

Johannes Radebe, a boykie from Sasolburg who has been tripping the light fantastic since he was seven years old (he’s now 39), is one of the new hosts on the globally popular TV series Strictly Come Dancing. He won the South African Latin dance title three times as an amateur and twice as a professional. He joins Josh Widdicombe and Emma Willis as Strictly hosts.

A bad week for Farzana Fakir

Farzana Fakir (supplied)

Farzana Fakir, the acting commissioner of the department of labour & employment’s compensation fund, came under the auditor-general’s spotlight last week when it was found that the fund had lost about R71m due to financial mismanagement and fraud. It’s not known who the culprits are, but they have stolen from people who desperately need the fund’s help: the disabled, the ill and families left behind because of death from occupational injuries and diseases.

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