Tata’s African product blitz

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Tata is banking its immediate future on 11 new trucks and buses, of which four are electric vehicles.

Indian truck and bus manufacturer Tata Motors is launching a concerted product assault on South Africa and the wider Sub-Saharan Africa market. The company, which originally built its local reputation on low-technology, easy-to-fix trucks, is banking its immediate future on 11 new trucks and buses, of which four are electric vehicles (EVs).

Tata, which sells in 29 Sub-Saharan countries, says the range of options will enable it to provide each market with the products it needs. Executive director Girish Wagh says: “You can’t just transplant technologies everywhere. South Africa’s needs will be different to those of Kenya and West Africa.”

International business head Asif Shamim adds that the vehicle portfolio will be “tailored to different uses and operating conditions”.

The EVs include trucks variously suitable for light and heavy payloads, and for local and intercity delivery. There is also a zero-emission tipper designed for the mining and construction industries.

Passenger vehicles range from midibuses suitable for staff, school and intercity travel up to long-distance luxury buses.

South Africa’s needs will be different to those of Kenya and West Africa — Girish Wagh

Wagh says Africa is one of only three regions where truck and bus sales are growing. The others are Asia (outside China, Japan and South Korea) and South America. South Africa is among six African countries where Tata assembles commercial vehicles, mainly from imported kits.

Having sold mainly low-tech vehicles in Africa for 50 years, it’s time for Tata to adopt a more comprehensive approach that recognises the continent’s gradual shift towards more sophisticated needs, Wagh says.

Jacques Taylor, head of distribution for Tata International Africa, notes that Ethiopia has already banned imports of new petrol and diesel vehicles, and other countries have discussed following suit.

He adds that Tata’s South African portfolio includes the Iveco and Daewoo truck brands, which allows the company to meet most transport demands.

He believes the company’s inclusive financing and after-sales services will help it compete more equally with low-priced Chinese entrants to the market. “It is very difficult to compete with them on price alone because we don’t have the government manufacturing subsidies available in China,” he says.

Besides commercial vehicles, Tata Motors is also hoping to grow car sales in South Africa. The car division, which operates independently, returned to South Africa in 2025 after a six-year hiatus when failing demand forced it to quit.