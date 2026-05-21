Trump, Iran and the cycle of revenge

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Don’t look for quick or easy solutions to the Iran war conundrum, says David McCloskey, spy-fiction author and co-host of the podcast The Rest is Classified.

For an ex-CIA analyst, there is nothing sinister about him. McCloskey is smart, friendly, clean-cut. Like many CIA people I’ve met, he’s also way ahead of Washington politicians in his understanding of the world.

The first CIA guy I met was in Angola in 1993. He was smart and charming and quietly told us that their spy satellites showed the battle for Huambo as the biggest conflict on the planet at that time. What we didn’t know was why he was telling us. That’s the key with spooks — there’s a reason behind everything they do.

And that, too, is the backbone of McCloskey’s latest thriller, The Persian. The story cracks on, but what takes it way beyond skop, skiet en donner is a plot driven by the irrationality of human psychology. McCloskey knows the world of espionage, and he explores the motivations of his characters who inhabit it intimately.

David McCloskey, spy-fiction author and co-host of the podcast The Rest is Classified. (supplied)

His respect for the people of the Middle East and his understanding of their fears, hopes and rage fill all his books. But The Persian is essential reading for our world today. And his novelistic nuance and understanding of the people he writes about come across in his analysis of where the region is headed.

“I think we’ve had a version of the story in the Middle East going back to Iraq, which is that we’re quite good at breaking stuff, but when we try to build something, it usually doesn’t work. What’s been pretty interesting to watch in this round of conflict is that we haven’t even broken it. And there’s no reason to think we’ve had leadership change — there’s no regime change.”

McCloskey knows the world of espionage, and he explores the motivations of his characters who inhabit it intimately

The war is unpopular in the US and Americans feel frustrated. Many see “Iran like an implacable foe. Nobody has figured out how to deal with them. I think the Trump hypothesis going into this conflict was that this was Venezuela. And that a quick dose of violence would have a few guys pop their heads up inside the regime and say: ‘Let’s do a deal.’ And we would get a much better outcome than we had in 2015 [when the US-Iran deal temporarily constrained Iran’s nuclear programme]. We would have a big win for Trump where he could say, look, ‘47 years of antagonism and conflict, and I got more in a week than any US president has got over the course of nearly half a century’. But he’s not getting that.”

McCloskey finished writing The Persian before the present inferno (which certainly demonstrates the irrationality of human psychology) and he sees likely short- and long-term outcomes: “If I were a member of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] network that is running the country in a chaotic fashion right now — and with a lot of uncertainty over who’s making all the decisions — I’d probably want to strike a deal to end the current round that we’re in. But am I going to trust anything, any piece of paper that has Trump’s signature on it or any deal I do with the American administration? No way.”

No book spoilers here, but one of the themes of The Persian is the brutal cycle of revenge behind so many conflicts in the region. And McCloskey sees it potentially getting worse, with the US caught up in it.

“I’ve been watching the Middle East for too long to not be cynical,” he says. “I think we probably have an Iranian regime that sees itself as having potentially more reasons to go after a bomb, to do it in a different way, to try to think about how they can do it more clandestinely, how they can do it more quickly. I think that incentive is there. Whether that decision gets made, I don’t know, but I think that’s a real concern. I think we are locked in.

“Israel, Iran, the elites there, probably see an incentive in perpetuating the conflict. We’re probably in a cycle where there isn’t an end, there’s just a series of rounds. Trump has demonstrated a desire to continue using American military power to different odds and ends around the globe. And I think he could take a scrap of paper that he gets from the Iranians in two weeks and say: ‘Look, this was victory, we move on, and then in a year we come back and do some version of it again.’”

The dedication in The Persian is partly “to the people of Israel and Iran, for hope and a new way”.