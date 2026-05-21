DINNER PARTY INTEL: Daan’s big push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wild ride

Petrus Janse van Rensburg, a 19-year-old self-proclaimed millionaire, has been accused by South African National Parks (SANParks) of reckless driving in Kruger National Park, illegally crossing a river and travelling along unauthorised roads. Van Rensburg posted the activities in his Mercedes-Benz sports car on social media and said if he’d been a 50-year-old in a Hilux bakkie he would not be prosecuted. He later offered an apology, which SANParks did not accept.

Green and gold machine

One piece of equipment on display at last week’s Nampo agricultural show had nothing to do with farming. It was a scrum machine. The stainless-steel device, which can be hitched to the back of a tractor, has been most effectively employed by Free State farmer and Springbok “scrum doctor” Daan Human to prepare the Bok tight five for dominance up front.

Storm changes course

George’s golf course is hoping to look all spruced up later this year when it turns 120 years old. Last week it resembled a battlefield. The storms that hit the southern Cape brought 175mm of rain onto the course and winds knocked down 263 trees, also damaging three greens. The course is closed, but the bar remains open to members, the club advised.