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On August 23 1784, the three-masted square-rigger Empress of China dropped anchor at Canton.

Fade in China: US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping strike poses in Beijing (China Pool)

Ignore the small irony that the ship was first launched as a privateer, or commerce raider, for its arrival marked the first time a US vessel had called in China, setting off a trading partnership that has endured, despite regular upsets and provocations, for 2½ centuries.

The partnership has taken strain in recent months amid the US administration’s clumsy attempts to rewrite the global economic order. Tariffs, a tit-for-tat trade war and a pointless military excursion that is hammering the global economy have shown China that the US errortocracy is currently not a trustworthy business partner.

The most visible snub is the order for 200 Boeing jets arising from President Donald Trump’s state visit last week. It was the first aircraft order the US manufacturer has received from Chinese carriers since 2017, with orders during the past decade going to rival Airbus instead.

It is also 300 planes short of the 500 that had been widely touted, and covers B737 MAX narrowbodies only, and not one widebody. Boeing’s shares sagged by as much as 5.4% on the news.

The president subsequently told reporters on the way home that China would likely order 750 aircraft, which seems to be news to Beijing, given the lack so far of any corroborating statements.

China, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with development of its own passenger aircraft. Its 90-seat C909 regional jet is in service with numerous Chinese airlines, and its 168-seat C919 narrowbody could undo the Boeing-Airbus duopoly, if and when it can be built at scale.

Back to the Empress of China, which arrived back in New York on May 11 1785, with 800 chests of tea and 20,000 pairs of nankeen trousers (and porcelain tableware bought by president George Washington). The voyage reportedly netted a 25% return on investment. Ah, good times.