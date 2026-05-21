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A good week for Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has the best-run finances in the country, according to the National Treasury scorecard on municipal spending in 2025. The Western Cape scored 1.73 on irregular expenditure (Eastern Cape 39.21), 0.98 on unauthorised expenditure (North West 33.22) and 0.06 on fruitless and wasteful expenditure (Gauteng 7.14). North West was the overall loser, with R268bn unaccounted for (71.15).

A bad week for Aaron Motsoaledi

A bad week for Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (Freddy Mavunda)

The government was quick to condemn US ambassador Leo Bozell for his remarks challenging judicial authority on a ruling that the chant “Kill the Boer” was not hate speech. Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi is unlikely to earn a similar reprimand. Motsoaledi implied that because judges are on medical aid, they might be compromised in deciding on a court case involving his pet project, National Health Insurance.