Auto sector still in credit

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The value of South African automotive exports to the US plunged by 29% in 2025 as President Donald Trump’s punitive import duty war took hold. However, the downturn was not enough to stop the South African motor industry recording an overall R35.3bn trade surplus in its dealings with the world at large.

Though this was down on the R42.8bn of 2024, it was the 11th year in a row that the industry boasted a surplus.

The figures were published on May 15 by industry association Naamsa in the 2026 Automotive Trade Manual.

The loss of US sales was expected after Trump declared war on automotive imports early last year and imposed a 25% duty. As a result, South African sales in the US in 2025 were worth R20.4bn. Of that, vehicles made up R16.6bn, the rest was components.

A year earlier, South Africa sent R28.7bn of goods, of which R24.4bn was vehicles. Having enjoyed a R6.6bn trade surplus in automotive dealings with the US in 2024, South Africa slipped into a R3.1bn deficit in 2025 after importing R23.5bn.

The local motor industry exported to 154 countries in 2025. The total value of exports was a record R291bn, against imports of R255.7bn. Vehicle export volumes also set a new record at 414,271 — up from 391,128 in 2024. They contributed R229.8bn to the industry’s export value, against the R61.2bn of components.

Thanks to an import bill of R156.7bn, the components sector suffered a trade deficit of R95.5bn. Vehicle exports more than compensated for this with a R130.8bn surplus.

This was despite a huge increase in the number of cars and bakkies imported into South Africa. From 51,888 in 2024, the number of Chinese imports into South Africa leapt to 91,326. Imports from India rose from 173,884 to 219,796. The aggregate value of vehicle imports rose from R74.8bn to R99bn.

In 2025, South African consumers had a choice of 56 car brands and 1,995 model derivatives, as well as 30 bakkie brands with 665 derivatives.