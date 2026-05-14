Why Alexandra Abrahams doesn’t want to be the smartest person in the room

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Cut red tape and fix municipalities to turbocharge South Africa’s economy and create jobs. These actions top the priorities list for Alexandra Abrahams, deputy minister of trade, industry & competition.

Abrahams, 39, was appointed in November to replace Andrew Whitfield, who was sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa. She serves in the GNU alongside the minister, Parks Tau, and fellow deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi.

Previously Abrahams was social development minister in the Western Cape. She was elected to the National Assembly in 2019. Her progression to economic policy underscores her belief that a job-creating economy is fundamental to social upliftment.

Red tape and regulatory roadblocks should be removed urgently to clear the path for investment and growth, she believes.

“It can’t take two years for the Competition Commission [which falls under the department of trade, industry & competition] to conclude a business agreement. Also, it can’t take months and months to get a water licence for a business.”

Abrahams says every municipality should — like Cape Town — have its own “ease of doing business index” as a selling point to attract business and investment.

Other areas that require attention are energy, network industries (ports and rail), infrastructure (including digital infrastructure) and crime. “We [should] spend for growth and impact.”

In terms of boosting economic growth, the GNU has had some successes, she says, notably in stabilising debt, establishing fiscal anchors and getting South Africa removed from the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

Abrahams grew up in Athlone, Cape Town, in a close-knit family. Her mother, a teacher at Turfhall Primary and church organist at a Catholic church in Lansdowne, was highly present, commuting to school with her three children, teaching them sewing, cooking and music during holidays.

Alexandra Abrahams (Ruvan Boshoff)

Her father worked 12-hour shifts in a printing factory, often absent, yet providing stability. Education was paramount and her parents made sacrifices to send all three to Westerford, according to her, a “well-rounded” high school excelling in academics, music, sports, and art.

After matriculating in 2004, driven by travel aspirations and dreams of diplomacy, Abrahams studied international relations at Stellenbosch University. Student loans led to job hunting, unexpectedly landing her in DA politics in 2009 as assistant to provincial elections campaign manager David Maynier. The campaign led to the first DA victory over the ANC in the Western Cape.

“I learnt so much during that time,” she recalls.

The grass is greener when you water it … You have to nurture it and put in the energy and the effort to make it work — Alexandra Abrahams

She was surprised by her appointment as deputy minister, but parliamentary reviews confirm the value of her hard work.

Abrahams represents the Tygerberg 2 constituency, which consists of wards ranging from the high-density economic hub of the Bellville CBD to industrial areas and residential neighbourhoods that face significant economic and social challenges.

“Silver linings for me are where I find little gems. These are youngsters who defy all the odds and they make it through. They go on to study and they get jobs, and they still text me.”

Her portfolio covers economic sectors such as aerospace, maritime, clothing/textiles, electronics, furniture and medical devices. She focuses on three provinces (the Western Cape, Northern Cape and North West) and six entities, among them the Companies Tribunal, National Liquor Board and National Credit Regulator. Regions assigned to her are the Americas, Türkiye, Vietnam, New Zealand and North and East Africa.

In her first week as deputy minister she was responsible for hosting G20/B20 panels with world leaders. Another achievement is pushing clothing/textile protections against cheap imports, as well as crackdowns on illicit trade.

In the face of shifting geopolitics and Trump tariffs, the department is implementing a “butterfly effect” trade diversification strategy to turn South Africa’s export focus away from an overconcentration on traditional markets (such as the US and Europe) towards high-growth, nontraditional markets across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

Abrahams is not daunted by the “gruelling” job. She says she tries to live her life by two phrases.

“The grass is greener when you water it … You have to nurture it and put in the energy and the effort to make it work.”

The second is: “If you’re the smartest person in the room, you’re in the wrong room. And I will say, coming out of our [recent departmental] lekgotla, there are some smart people in the room.”

She sets boundaries (Sundays are for family) and learns from DA caucus women and predecessors. When the job was offered, she discussed with her partner that their lives were going to change fundamentally. “He said it’s fine because … this work that we’re doing, we do for our families.”

“So I’m doing this for [two-year-old Matteo] to make sure that there are opportunities for him when he grows up, that I don’t have to ship him off to another country to get an education, to find work. Also for my parents, so that they have a place they can grow old in and don’t have to worry about their safety.”