Heat springs eternal

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Next time you’re luxuriating in a natural hot spring, you might want to reflect on how the same heat in that water could be powering the electric kettle that will soon make you a nice cup of tea.

South Africa, like scores of other countries, is sitting on an inexhaustible, climate-friendly resource in the form of geothermal energy. But unlike many of those countries, we have yet to exploit it.

Untapped resources (supplied)

Taufeeq Dhansay, who leads integrated geosciences at the Council for Geoscience (CGS), wants to change that. “The benefit is you literally have an unending resource,” he says. “This is not like solar or wind where you wait for the sun to shine or the wind to blow and you have to save the energy in batteries. Essentially, it’s baseload — you don’t have to store the energy. If you drill into a system where you can access this heat, you have a natural turbine that’s constantly working.”

A country such as Iceland, with active volcanoes, uses its geothermal riches to generate all its primary energy needs, largely in the form of space heating — it even uses the earth’s heat to grow bananas in hothouses. In Africa, countries along the Rift Valley from Ethiopia to Tanzania are exploiting geothermal at scale. Kenya produces 950MW from its geothermal wells, providing nearly half its total electricity needs. Projects have started in Malawi, Zambia and other countries on the continent.

South Africa doesn’t have volcanoes — which signify easily accessible high temperatures at relatively shallow depths — but it does have nearly 100 known hot springs, from Caledon and Citrusdal in the Western Cape to Riemvasmaak on the border with Namibia to the Soutpansberg in Limpopo and Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

A hot spring, Dhansay says, “implies that somewhere around there you will find this ocean, possibly, of hot water underground”.

Much of Iceland’s geothermal resource, like that of other regions of volcanic activity, is “high enthalpy”, which means the water is very hot — north of 200°C — and there is a lot of it, under high pressure. South Africa’s resource would be low enthalpy, but still capable, if the infrastructure were in place, of providing all the country’s electricity needs.

Several countries in Europe, notably Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK, are showing the way in exploiting a low-enthalpy resource, Dhansay says. Heavily reliant on Russian gas, they urgently needed to find an alternative when sanctions were imposed on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine.

“They found it’s reasonably straightforward to access deep water that can be as low in temperature as between 50°C and 70°C. You pump that water to the surface and extract the heat and then pump it back into the same reservoir. So you are cycling the water.”

This water can heat another liquid with a low boiling point of about 40°C — “basically a refrigerant” — which then drives a turbine to generate electricity.

“The deeper you go underground, the hotter the rocks get,” Dhansay says. In South Africa, he estimates a borehole of at least 2km would be needed to assess prospective zones.

The GCS predicts the country could generate “a good couple of hundred megawatts at least from geothermal”.

It says: “South Africa has a lot of potential; one of the problems is that we have not demonstrated any of it. So what we’ve been trying to propose is that we would like to undertake a geothermal exploration drilling programme.”

And that requires a major capital outlay, which, if no viable hot aquifer is found, is money down the drain.

David Hartell, CEO of renewable energy developer Stellae Energy, says the most likely source of finance is “somebody who’s like a high net worth individual, or like a family office. You have to get a hole in the ground, you have to drill; that has risks, you might not get the exact right spot.”

He estimates a 2km-deep well could cost $1m-$2m to drill. Hartell, whose UK-based company is running geothermal plants in the Western Pacific and has renewable energy projects in South Africa, is as enthusiastic about geothermal as Dhansay is.

“You don’t have to cover a whole farm with solar panels, you don’t have a whole wind farm with all the blades turning that make noise and get the birds. You need to educate a lot of people on this… It’s a resource that’s grossly underdeveloped, and it’s sad because you can get a substantial amount of energy from a very small footprint.”

Dhansay says the GCS has been exploring “some type of public-private partnership to find off-takers who want access to the heat, and they might be able to put some capital cost forward to invest in exploration”.

He adds: “We have put in some proposals and we hope we will eventually get to the point of actually drilling one of these wells and then develop the first pilot plant for South Africa.”