DINNER PARTY INTEL: Big wings for little wasp

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Sting in the tale

David Attenborough's 100th birthday celebration saw a new species of wasps be named after him. (123RF)

There has seldom been a birthday like the one last week to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s 100th. Congratulations poured in from across the world, and the recipient, looking a lot more sprightly than some of the species he’s been sharing with us, declared himself “completely overwhelmed”. An appropriate tribute was the naming of a new species of wasp after him — an unassuming little insect given a big name.

Grey in hot water

Things got heated at last week’s annual water polo match between Grey College of Bloemfontein and Paarl Boys’ High. For the first time biennial hosts Grey were able to provide a comfortable venue for the clash in balmy 28°C water while the temperature outside was a chilly 11°C. The school recently installed a heating system for the pool, which has enabled the Grey boys to train all year round and perhaps prepare them better for the next clash. Grey lost 13-5.

Russian ‘slave ships’

Russian 'slave ships' (123RF)

The problem of unemployment across Africa has led to many desperate people being unwittingly enticed by Russian promises of jobs that turn out to be frontline cannon fodder in its war against Ukraine. The extent of the ruse so annoyed Kenyan senator Okoiti Andrew Omtatah that he told The New York Times, which published an exposé: “If a slave ship docked today in Mombasa with a banner saying, ‘Slaves required in the West’, you would not have space on that ship.”