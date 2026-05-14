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A good week for Johan Potgieter

Uplifting news (supplied)

As South Africa’s police service was getting a bad press at the Madlanga commission, some uplifting news, literally. Police diver Capt Johan Potgieter hung from a helicopter over the crocodile-infested Komati River to secure a “suspect” in the death of a missing businessman. Potgieter attached a rope to a huge euthanised crocodile, after which both were hoisted aboard. Human remains were found inside the crocodile, and DNA tests are being conducted to establish whether they are those of the missing man. Potgieter goes by the inevitable nickname of Pottie, but now may be called “Groot Krokodil” or the Lowveld’s “Crocodile Dundee”.

A bad week for Gary Player

Golf legend (supplied)

At last an influential South African was let into President Donald Trump’s inner sanctum without being ambushed by disinformation and distortions. Here was a chance to correct Trump on his misapprehensions and delusions about South Africa. Instead, Gary Player did nothing of the kind, enjoying Trump’s indulgence, stoking his paranoia and even endorsing US health secretary Robert Kennedy’s quackery.