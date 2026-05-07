DINNER PARTY INTEL: Malicious damage to cricket

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An acronym too tough to swallow

Researchers investigating food waste at hotel buffet breakfasts came up with a title for their project: CHORIZO (supplied)

Researchers investigating food waste at hotel buffet breakfasts came up with a title for their project: CHORIZO (Changing practices and habits through open, responsible and social innovation towards zero food waste). One critic challenged the acronym, saying it did not spell CHORIZO, adding that it could only have been the idea of a silly SAUSAGE (Self-assured, unreformed sesquipedalian and garrulous eccentric).

This copycat is top dog

Britain’s best-selling car is almost a Range Rover, once a national icon. The Jaecoo 7 is a Range Rover lookalike from Chery International — and at half the price of the better-known rival. Latest sales figures show that it sold 10,064 models in March. In the UK it costs £29,000 (about R657,000). In South Africa it sells for R400,000-R690,000.

Pitch imperfect

Close-up of cricket stumps and bails on a well-maintained grass field with stadium in background. (supplied )

Pitch invasions are not uncommon in sport, but a small-town politician in India recently took it to extremes. The mayor of Dharangaon in the state of Maharashtra was snubbed by the organisers of a cricket final in the city, and took it badly. He drove a tractor onto the pitch, ploughing up the wicket and effectively ending the game. His name has not been revealed and charges have not been brought.