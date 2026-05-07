Adriaan Wildschutt: fleet of foot and smart in business

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Running is again all the rage after Sabastian Sawe broke the marathon’s two-hour barrier last month. His 1hr 59min 30sec world record made headlines across the world.

Closer to home, another runner of class has been operating without such publicity.

Over the past few years, Adriaan Wildschutt from Ceres in the Western Cape’s Warm Bokkeveld has become the hottest South African runner across multiple events. He is the national record-holder in the 3,000m, 5,000m (indoor and outdoor) 10,000m and half-marathon races.

His first outdoor track record was in 2023, when he won the 10,000m event in 27:23.20. He improved this to 26:50.64 the following year at the Paris Olympics, where he finished ninth.

Which of those records means most to him?

“The 3,000 is one I like having because it’s always been a fun event. I’m a little more endurance-based and prefer longer events.”

Now 28, Wildschutt is transitioning upwards, and is based at the high-altitude venue of Flagstaff in Arizona. In March, he won the New York City half-marathon in 59:30.

Adriaan Wildschutt during the New York half-marathon 2026. (supplied )

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” he says. “I had a great time competing on the track for most of my career, but I’m getting to an age where I want to explore the roads more, something I’ve been doing since October. I’ll definitely do a marathon later in my career, I just don’t know exactly when.”

But the Comrades Marathon (scheduled for June 14) is not on his radar. “I haven’t considered ultra-marathoning, as I want to explore other avenues of my life after running,” says Wildschutt.

He already has a bachelor’s degree in business from Coastal Carolina University in the US and a master’s in business at Florida State University.

Zola Pieterse (formerly Zola Budd), one of the legendary figures of South African athletics, played a big part in the US sojourn of Wildschutt and his older brother Nadeel.

I haven’t considered ultra-marathoning, as I want to explore other avenues of my life after running — Adriaan Wildschutt

“I met Zola in 2018 at Coastal Carolina after she first recruited my brother and then me for running/academic scholarships. She played a crucial role in my development as an athlete but more so in my maturing as a person. I learnt from her to always stay grounded. She’s reached the absolute pinnacle in the sport and it was great to know that she never boasted about her accomplishments. It means there’s nothing for me to boast about either.”

Big brother Nadeel, who has himself twice been a 10,000m track champion, provides some insight into Adriaan’s personality.

“He’s never been too proud to reach out for help if it meant he could get better and grow,” Nadeel says. “As a kid he was very daring, almost hardheaded — probably some of the traits that give him an edge over his competitors on the track and in the classroom.

Adriaan Wildschutt takes gold at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K in 2025

“Since primary school days he has always wanted to stand out, take care of his family and help people in need. When life got very difficult, he would go quiet for a while, but immediately after that he’d start considering potential solutions.

“In grade 12 he chose to participate in the Schools Cross-Country Championships instead of attending our school’s matric farewell event. Both were set down for the same weekend. He did it to avoid putting pressure on our parents, as we had limited financial resources.”

Comparing the South African and US road-running scenes, Wildschutt says the US is more competitive, with many more races and lucrative prize money. “There are always races, with a lot of depth — one has to choose wisely so you maximise your performance and financial incentives.”

For winning the New York half-marathon Wildschutt would have taken home just more than R330,000, besides other incentives.

He’s aware of his vulnerable position as an elite-level athlete, always just one misstep away from injury or setback.

“It’s important to be smart with your finances,” he says. “I try my best to invest not only in property but in businesses too. I started a business with three partners in Florida. We produce an electrolyte drink called Hybrid WTR. These decisions are always taken with great care and consideration.”

A final thought on Sawe’s world record in London. The younger Wildschutt says: “It’s mind-boggling. I respect what [those athletes] do, as I understand what it takes to run fast. The technology that goes into producing their shoes is one aspect, but we also have to remember that today we have better nutritional programmes and in-race fuelling than athletes had in previous years.

“For now, I have to focus on what I can do.”