DINNER PARTY INTEL: A cow, a tycoon and pricey tickets to ride

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Cowabunga

Jersey cows have a placid temperament, rich milk and, it now seems, a strong maternal instinct even for other species. (supplied)

Jersey cows have a placid temperament, rich milk and, it now seems, a strong maternal instinct even for other species. A jersey cow that is kept in a private game reserve in the Northern Cape town of Barkly West has been allowing a buffalo calf and a young gemsbok to suckle on her. She became a surrogate mom to the pair when the little gemsbok’s mother was too old to feed it and the buffalo calf was found abandoned in the veld.

Spreading the oil

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is coming to the rescue of some East African nations who are suffering from the rise of oil prices. Already owning an oil refinery in his home country, Nigeria, he is planning another in Kenya with a pipeline connecting South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo to process their crude oil. Will South Africa issue him an invitation to come further south?

Griftin’ USA

Fifa, which is charging astronomical prices for the World Cup, is not the only one fleecing football fans. (supplied)

Fifa, which is charging astronomical prices for the World Cup, is not the only one fleecing football fans. At least two cities in the US, which shares the tournament with Mexico and Canada, have jumped on the bandwagon. New York fans will pay $150 for a round trip to a New Jersey venue that typically costs $12.50. Train tickets in Boston’s city centre to the stadium are set to quadruple in price, up to $80.