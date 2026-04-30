Dereleen James: The accidental politician

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For a Joburger, Dereleen James feels at home in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats. That’s because the ActionSA MP hails from Eldorado Park, a Gauteng community where drug abuse and gang violence are also entrenched.

She sees other similarities: poverty and unemployment. “Those are drivers of substance abuse and crime,” she says. “I could smell the poverty and the hopelessness in the air [in Mitchells Plain].”

It’s also personal. Her son struggled with drugs as a teenager. Her options were limited because rehabilitation centres often catered only for adults. She battled to find help for him.

James, now a recognisable figure following her role in parliament’s investigation of alleged police corruption, has changed provinces and party responsibility: she is chair of ActionSA in the Western Cape.

She first drew attention with a letter to then president Jacob Zuma in 2013. “Dear Dad,” she began, calling on Zuma to intervene in Eldos. That year, she founded the Yellow Ribbon Foundation, dedicated to the fight against drug abuse through educational, faith-based, community and social initiatives.

From Eldorado Park, she took that fight to the Western Cape.

She says her party has called for the army to be deployed, which has now been done, written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and “put forward motions, debates and everything”.

Last September James called on the president to declare a state of emergency on the Cape Flats.

She finally feels like she is getting somewhere.

“I smiled after months of being angry,” she tells the FM. “For two years, we’ve been speaking about the plight of the people in the Western Cape.

“I smile because finally we get to engage with the people on the ground.”

And it’s not only the Cape Flats. Last month James went to Beaufort West, which is expected to be heavily contested in the local government elections. She opened seven party branches in seven wards over a single weekend. “That is the people taking charge,” she says.

I’m an extension of the voice of the people — Dereleen James

On her role in the parliamentary ad hoc committee, she says it was unexpected because it’s only her first term as an MP. “You would think you would have your more seasoned MPs [serve],” she says.

She had reservations about committee chair Soviet Lekganyane of the ANC, but these have been allayed. “Fifty witnesses later, he has done a good job,” she says. Even though he was constantly calling me to order, I must commend him. I don’t think anyone would have been able to do a better job than Soviet.’

Dereleen James, activist and ActionSA MP for Western Cape (Matthew Hirsch)

Even as an alternate member, with less time to speak in the committee, she says she was able to raise the realities of people who are most affected by crime.

“Our security system has been captured by criminals and cartels,” she says. “We now need to look at strengthening legislation ... South Africans are used to politicians covering up for politicians.”

For her part, she says: “I am not a politician, I’m an activist. I’m an extension of the voice of the people.” She says her questions are based on years of activism.

She doesn’t understand why some people questioned her robust tone during the committee hearings. “Criminals haven’t kept to the decorum of this country. Why are people telling me about decorum? Do they not see what is happening? I will keep to the reality of the people and not the decorum of the house. The people come first and not the order of parliament.”

James says she didn’t intend to join a political party or even become an MP. “I think this is just where the journey has brought me. It was one door opening after the next. None of it was planned.

“My president [Herman Mashaba] has a book out, The Accidental Mayor. I’m going to copy him and say I’m the accidental politician,” she says.

James met Mashaba in 2018 when he was the mayor of Joburg and came to Eldorado Park to open a rehab centre. She joined the party in 2020.

Speaking of mayoralty, she says she will be happy to run for mayor of Cape Town if that’s what her party wants. Cape Town has been a DA stronghold for the past 15 years, but she is not put off by the challenge. “My message to the residents of the Western Cape is for them to take back their power. I need them, I need their support. We’re going to go the extra mile,” she says.