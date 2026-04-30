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A good week for Sabastian Sawe

Winner: Sabastian Sawe (supplied )

It was a landmark event in sport: breaking the two-hour barrier in the marathon was like breaching the four-minute barrier in the mile (Roger Bannister, 1954). On Sunday Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race when he won the London Marathon in 1hr 59min 30sec. Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in under two hours in 2019, but that was not record-eligible because it was a specifically designed exhibition event and did not comply with competition rules.

A bad week for Solly Malatsi

Solly Malatsi (OJ Koloti)

Solly Malatsi is a cabinet minister from the blue party but has a red face. The communications minister in the GNU was forced to withdraw the draft national AI policy document following revelations that it contained fictitious academic references, in what appears to be a case of unverified AI-generated citations making their way into official government policy. “This failure is not a mere technical issue. [It] has compromised the integrity and credibility of the draft policy. As such, I am withdrawing [it],” Malatsi said in a statement on Sunday night.