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DINNER PARTY INTEL: US fitness training on the seaside for local metro police recruits

Cape Town cadets were put through intensive exercises by US marines on the city’s Muizenberg Beach

Muizenberg Beach. Picture:123RF/TOSCA MADELEINE WHITE
Muizenberg Beach. Picture:123RF/TOSCA MADELEINE WHITE

Marines hit the beach

Cadets of the Cape Town metro police got a taste of the US Marine Corps training camp in South Carolina. (123/rf)

It might not have been Parris Island, but on Muizenberg Beach cadets of the Cape Town metro police got a taste of the US Marine Corps training camp in South Carolina. Marines from the US consulate in the city helped put the cadets through rigorous training as part of the police recruits’ preparation for walking the beat in a city where the army is already deployed against urban gangs.

Longest royal walk

The longest managed coastal footpath in the world was recently inaugurated by King Charles. The name of the path is quite a trek too. The King Charles III England Coast Path is 4,328km long and allows walkers to explore England’s shoreline step by step. The complete coastline is 12,429km because of the coastal paradox — inlets, bays and estuaries increase the total length.

Emperor in danger

Emperor penguins are going extinct. (123/RF)

One of the southern hemisphere’s most endearing creatures, the Emperor penguin — the tallest and most attractive of the species, unlike our ugly, noisy jackass variety — is headed for extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Also included on this list are the Emperors’ near neighbours, the Antarctic fur seals.

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