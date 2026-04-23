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A good week for Roelf Meyer

Roelf Meyer’s appointment as South Africa’s ambassador to the US has received widespread approval at home. Only a few of the usual political suspects criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision. Meyer, a former National Party cabinet minister who formed a working relationship with Ramaphosa in the Codesa talks for a democratic South Africa, may also find a similar welcome in the US, where he could be a credible antidote to some of the anti-South African propaganda emerging from the White House.

A bad week for Sipho Malaba

Sipho Malaba (supplied)

Sipho Malaba betrayed an important code in holding the line against corruption. The VBS auditor appears to have turned a blind eye to the looting of the bank, thereby allowing workers’ and pensioners’ life savings to be stolen. He has now been disqualified by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors. Apart from a lifetime ban from the profession, the board also slapped him with a R1.6m fine and a cost order amounting to R9.2m.