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A good week for the University of Cape Town

UCT (supplied)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) could do with a break after disputes and litigation over resolutions by its council on antisemitism and Gaza, and backlash to awarding Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman an honorary doctorate. The good news came in the form of a high rating by an international institution. UCT performed best among South African universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by subject. It was ranked 11th globally in development studies, which falls under the department of sociology in the faculty of humanities.

A bad week for Beyers Swanepoel

Beyers Swanepoel (supplied )

Lions fast bowler Beyers Swanepoel, who had a year to run in his contract, was sacked by his team last week. He deserted the Lions in the midst of a 50-over final against the Titans at the Wanderers last month, leaving them with only 10 men in the field (umpires and the referee ruled that he could not be substituted). With seven overs to go, and with his overs already bowled, Swanepoel left to catch a plane to the UK. The Titans won by three wickets, but with only one ball to spare. Effectively, the Lions lost the match in the final overs while they were shorthanded.