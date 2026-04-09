Transnet’s blinding headache

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As the century-old Benguela railway hums back to life on the Lobito corridor to Angola’s deep-water port, Transnet’s collapse — from endless queues to sabotage on the Durban and Richards Bay lines — looks less like a local headache and more like South Africa’s blind spot in a reshaped SADC freight map.

At its 1973 peak, Benguela employed 13,000 people and hauled 60% of the then Zaire’s copper and 45% of Zambia’s cobalt, according to the 2024 Lobito Corridor Intro Report. Angola’s civil war gutted it to less than 3% capacity, but with Beijing controlling 80% of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) Katanga and Lualaba copper mines and 76% of its cobalt, China pumped in $2bn during the 2000s to revive it.

Angola is rebuilding its rail capacity, while South Africa is losing its competitive edge (Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Corbis News via Getty Images)

By 2014, multinationals Trafigura and Mota-Engil, and rail operator Vecturis took a 30-year concession (extendable to 50 with new spurs), slashing export times and costs from the gruelling truck hauls to Chinese-dominated east coast ports such as Dar es Salaam.

South Africa’s logistics guru Jan Havenga frames Lobito as the inevitable unravelling of the north-south corridor — a colonial relic designed to pump raw exports to hubs such as Durban, without beneficiation. “The reshaping was expected decades ago,” he tells the FM. He says South Africa still has Africa’s dominant rail network, but it needs to rehabilitate it to the levels of Sanral (the national roads agency). “Transnet’s balance sheet has been [badly weakened] by the mismanagement and fraud of previous management. It cannot afford to fix the infrastructure and its shareholder [the government] will have to step in.”

Havenga urges South Africa to implement the Ports Act, which will require a more integrated port-and-rail system, with clearer governance, better access rules, and more investment flowing into the freight chain. Havenga suggests pouring cash into rail and fostering African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) trade resilience. Lobito can’t steal KwaZulu-Natal’s natural hinterland from Durban or Richards Bay but, he says, South Africa must act fast. His advice to the National Treasury: “Be real about logistics reform — and expedite.”

Independent consultant Evans David Wala Chabala says South Africa should facilitate, not flounder: Lobito’s 1Mt/year capacity pales against the DRC’s 3Mt+ copper and Zambia’s 900,000t in 2025. Rivals such as the rehabilitated lines of Tazara (Tanzania-Zambia Rail Authority), Beira, or Walvis Bay loom.

He says Transnet should partner on the DRC-Zambia-Zimbabwe rail to Durban. He tells the FM: “It would appear South Africa has failed to leverage its advanced and more industrial edge via SADC and Auda-Nepad [African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development], and in particular driven the programme for infrastructure development in Africa to ensure that logistical corridors, which could bring traffic to its ports, are developed. South Africa has failed, or refused, to appreciate that its economic fortunes are tied to the economic performances of countries in the region.

“Transnet would need to be thinking holistically as it improves port efficiencies to also consider the transit corridors from the DRC.” He suggests Transnet/South Africa mobilise resources for the rehabilitation and refurbishing of railway infrastructure from the DRC through Zambia and Zimbabwe to Durban.

Trafigura’s Neil Hume says the Lobito Atlantic Railway has the edge: seven days from Kolwezi in the DRC to Lobito port (29 days faster than Walvis, 32 than Dar es Salaam, 19 than Durban), with US International Development Finance Corp and Development Bank of Southern Africa debt funding — no EU cash. “Governments provide predictability; the private sector delivers discipline, capital, customers.”

While Angola, Zambia, and the DRC fortify their rails with private efficiency, South Africa’s choice is brutal: urgently reform Transnet or cede SADC’s trade arteries — and its mineral export dominance — to Lobito.