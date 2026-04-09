Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A good week for Helen Zille

Splish splash (Facebook/Helen Zille)

Helen Zille is not in the class of Penny Heyns or Tatjana Smith as a swimmer, but her performance in the “pool” was worth a gold medal in local election propaganda. After Zille (in a “cozzie”, mask and snorkel) did a few lengths in a huge, flooded Joburg pothole, ANC mayor Dada Morero dispatched repair teams to deal with the long-standing issue. Water was drained and new pipes were installed. But the pipes burst and now a shallow damp trench remains.

A bad week for Sisisi Tolashe

African National Congress Women's League President Sisisi Tolashe, addressing the Media. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Sisisi Tolashe keeps running into heavy political traffic. A Daily Maverick investigation found the social development minister received two luxury 4x4s from the Chinese. They were meant for the ANC Women’s League, of which she is president. Instead of declaring the gift to parliament, she allegedly allowed her children to get behind the wheels. This is not the first embarrassing allegation of Tolashe’s conduct. She has previously been accused of irregular appointments and procedural misconduct in her department.