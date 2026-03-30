As NHI stalls, the real debate is about trade-offs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

South Africa’s health-care debate is shifting, and perhaps for the first time in years it is becoming more honest.

With the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act tied up in legal processes and no credible funding pathway emerging from the 2026 budget, the conversation is moving away from sweeping promises about the future to a more immediate and uncomfortable question. How do we fund health care today, and what trade-offs are we willing to accept?

At the centre of that reality is a part of the system that is often misunderstood and frequently criticised, namely medical schemes.

They are often portrayed as profit-driven and exclusionary. In reality, they are not-for-profit, member-owned entities built on a simple but powerful principle — social solidarity. Plainly stated, members pool their contributions so that those who are healthy today help fund the care of those who are sick.

In practice, about 80% of members claim less than they contribute in any given year. Their contributions help fund the care of the 20% who need it most. That is not exploitation. It is the very definition of risk pooling, and it is the same principle that underpins universal health coverage.

But solidarity comes with trade-offs.

Every rand paid out in benefits in excess of a member’s monthly contributions is funded by other members. That means decisions about what is covered, how much is paid and at which time limits apply are not arbitrary. They are the result of difficult choices about what the overall pool can afford.

These trade-offs become most visible in moments of tension, when a claim is limited, a treatment is excluded or a dispute arises. To the individual, the system can feel uncaring. But at a system level, the alternative, namely unlimited funding for every possible intervention, is simply not sustainable.

Even prevention, often presented as an obvious solution, is not as straightforward as it seems.

Take colorectal cancer screening. An inexpensive procedure such as a faecal immunochemical test can help detect disease early. But many false-positive results lead to follow-up procedures such as colonoscopies, even when no serious condition is ultimately found. At the same time, some cases are still missed and only diagnosed later, when treatment is more complex and more expensive.

The question is not whether prevention is valuable, it is how to fund it at scale in a way that balances early detection over treatment and cost.

These are not abstract policy debates but real-world funding decisions that affect millions of people.

And they are taking place in a system under pressure.

There are no perfect systems, only different ways of balancing access, quality and affordability with finite resources

Medical scheme membership is voluntary, so younger and healthier individuals often delay joining until they need care. This drives up costs for those already in the system. At the same time, schemes are required to cover a comprehensive set of 270 prescribed minimum benefits, which raises the baseline cost of cover.

The result is a system that works well for those inside it but remains out of reach for many.

This is South Africa’s so-called “missing middle” — millions of working people who earn too much to qualify for public support but too little to afford private cover. They are left exposed, paying out of pocket and navigating a fragmented system while waiting for reforms that may still be years away.

As the NHI debate continues, this gap can no longer be treated as a future problem. It is a present reality.

The risk is that the debate remains stuck in ideology — that private health care is painted as inherently problematic or that structural reform is seen as alone being able to resolve access challenges.

Neither of these is true.

Health-care funding is always about trade-offs. There are no perfect systems, only different ways of balancing access, quality and affordability with finite resources.

If South Africa is serious about expanding access to health care, the debate must move beyond rhetoric and towards practical solutions.

These include using spare capacity in private facilities to treat public patients and allowing medical schemes, through targeted regulatory reform, to offer affordable primary health-care cover for people who are now excluded. Done properly, this could unlock access to private health-care for more than 10-million uninsured South Africans at a cost of as little as R400 per person per month.

Combined with existing tax credits, the impact on a family’s take-home pay could be close to negligible. By providing access to preventive and primary care through the private sector, such primary health-care cover would reduce pressure on overcrowded public facilities and ease waiting times. Importantly, a strong focus on prevention and early intervention would reduce the need for costly hospitalisation over time.

Medical schemes are well placed to deliver these options, given the principles of social solidarity, community rating and cross-subsidisation that underpin their design.

This approach is aligned with the sustainable development goals and the core principles of universal health coverage, and could serve as a practical transitional step as South Africa moves towards the full implementation of NHI.

After all, the hardest question in health care is not what we would like to provide. It is what we can provide sustainably, fairly and at scale.

*Naidoo is CEO of the Health Funders Association, an industry group that represents several medical schemes and medical scheme administrators in South Africa.

This article was first published by Spotlight — health journalism in the public interest. Sign up for the Spotlight newsletter.