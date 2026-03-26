Malawi: A crisis in the making

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The war in the Middle East has hit even the smallest and most distant of countries, as reflected in the dire state of Malawi. Even before the outbreak of the war, the backbone of Malawi’s economy was under strain, with production costs pushing smallholder farmers to the brink, threatening food security and the livelihoods of millions.

For a country where agriculture is a source of livelihood for about 80% of the population, the economy is more than a fiscal challenge — it is a brewing humanitarian crisis. A volatile mix of surging fertiliser prices, rising fuel costs and broader inflationary pressures has transformed the simple act of planting a crop into an expensive gamble that many can no longer afford.

A woman works in her cassava field (golero)

In January 2026, Malawi increased petrol prices by about 42% to around K4,965 a litre and diesel by about 41%. This was compounded by shortages of fertiliser linked to foreign currency constraints. Malawi needs about 400,000Mt of fertiliser annually, but imports have fallen short because of limited foreign exchange. The irony is that Malawi depends on agriculture for foreign earnings.

Business analyst Saidi Jackson says rising fuel prices increase the cost of producing key cash crops such as tobacco, putting pressure on farmers and exporters. “The war in the Middle East will add more wounds,” he says.

A recent report by the World Bank says Malawi remains trapped in a vicious cycle of structural challenges, macroeconomic instability and restrictive trade policies.

It says Malawi’s economy grew by 1.9% in 2025, only slightly higher than the 1.7% in 2024, but still below the 2.6% population growth rate, meaning GDP per capita declined for the fourth consecutive year.

The report says agriculture recorded a partial recovery after the 2024 drought, but output remains constrained by unpredictable rainfall, fertiliser shortages, power interruptions and foreign currency shortages. Malawi’s inflation averaged 28.4% in 2025, the highest in the region, driven by rising food prices, currency depreciation and large fiscal deficits, which the World Bank says continue to erode household incomes and weaken business confidence.

The war in the Middle East will add more wounds — Saidi Jackson

The Farmers Union of Malawi has identified a significant disconnect between President Peter Mutharika’s state of the nation address and the 2026/2027 national budget. The union says the agricultural priorities promised in the president’s speech do not align with the funding allocations outlined in the budget.

In a statement issued and signed by its CEO, Jacob Nyirongo, the union says though the president presented agriculture as central to economic recovery and structural transformation, the budget does not reflect this.

The union says the agriculture sector has been allocated K931.1bn, equivalent to 8.5% of the total budget, which it believes is below the 10% benchmark set under the country’s development programme. It says missing the programme’s target suggests limited financial commitment to agricultural transformation despite the policy direction set out in the presidential address.

“The allocation for the farm inputs subsidy programme has been reduced from K241bn in the previous fiscal year to K111.45bn in the upcoming financial year,” the union says. This comes at a time when prices of farm inputs are rising and will likely reduce the number of farmers who can benefit from the programme.

“The development raises concerns over food security, noting that about 5.7-million people in Malawi are experiencing acute food insecurity. The budget does not include funding for domestic fertiliser production, despite the president identifying local fertiliser manufacturing as a strategy to reduce reliance on imports,” the union says.

The FM reached out to government spokesperson and information minister Shadreck Namalomba, who failed to respond despite multiple follow-ups.

Jackson says the government should explore alternative energy sources such as solar or wind to power irrigation systems, as well as promote climate-smart and conservation agriculture, noting that imported fertiliser has become expensive.

“The authorities need to empower local businesses to venture into fertiliser manufacturing. For the economy to grow, the government should focus on value-addition policies, and we must increase the worth of products before export to increase revenue.”