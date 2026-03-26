How a fart can save lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scientists in China and the UK have come up with a noninvasive organic compounds gas sensor test that can accelerate colon cancer diagnosis and potentially save thousands of lives.

The new method, which will be easier and cheaper to administer than current approaches, was devised by Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China.

In South Africa, where colorectal cancer screening protocols are nonexistent and presentation fatally late, it would make “a huge difference”, according to a top colorectal cancer surgeon who works in state and private health care.

Time is of the essence with colorectal cancer. Catch it late, and survival odds plummet. Yet 60%-70% of patients in South Africa aren’t diagnosed until advanced stages when treatment options narrow. In South Africa most people have no access to diagnostic equipment or oncologists, with long public sector waiting lists rendering early diagnosis virtually impossible, according to expert oncologists interviewed by the FM.

A doctor standing and talking to an old patient on a hospital bed (123RF/kasipat)

Diagnostic application of the new test would have a major impact in South Africa, which has one of the highest colon and rectal cancer rates in Africa — 8.9 per 100,000 people, according to 2022 national cancer registry figures. That applies at least for those who can access and afford early elective treatment.

Colon cancer has been rising locally over the past decade, consistent with global lifestyle transitions and an ageing population. More cases are also being seen due to improved diagnostic capability. But late detection and treatment access gaps have rendered it one of the top five most common cancers in South Africa, with lifetime risks at 1.2% for men and 0.7% for women — high compared with many African countries.

South African hospital and clinical studies show large proportions of patients presenting in advanced stages because of dismal routine screening programmes. There is also an increasingly younger onset (under 50), representing up to a quarter of all cases in some studies.

Qiuchen Dong, an assistant professor in XJTLU’s department of chemistry and materials science, and his Sensor-on-Chip Analytical Laboratory (SoCAL) have developed the noninvasive volatile organic compounds gas sensor test that could help doctors check a patient’s status before determining whether a colonoscopy is needed.

Results are available in as little as 10 minutes, with no painful procedures or recovery time — Qiuchen Dong

The test measures the concentration of biomarkers in the smelly gases (vapour) trapped above bowel faeces to check for signs of disease, and would enable singling out the most likely candidates for scoping, dramatically accelerating accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

The metal oxide-based sensors detect volatile organic compounds — biomarkers that cancer patients “exhale” (via flatulence) in traceable amounts. Using machine learning, the sensors distinguish between cancer patients, those with precancerous adenomas, and healthy people.

“Results are available in as little as 10 minutes, with no painful procedures or recovery time,” says Dong. For those facing colorectal cancer, accessibility could be life-changing.

The technology is still at the research and development stage and will require larger multicentre clinical trials to validate performance, regulatory review (for example, by health agencies like China’s National Medical Products Administration or the US Food & Drug Administration), and integration into health-care pathways beyond research environments. If everything goes well, commercial/clinical availability might be just a few years out.

Colorectal cancer incidence in Africa is projected to double by 2050 if trends continue, reaching an estimated 168,700 new cases annually.

According to Nomsa Nkosi, a colorectal cancer specialist who works between the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre and Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Joburg, her public sector waiting list for colonoscopies is five months — when the equipment is working and attendant supplies are on hand.

“Right now, all we have to go on is a higher suspicion of risk in older patients and blood in the stool, often accompanied by pain — which is not diagnostic because it could be haemorrhoids or a fissure. A colonoscopy is expensive, and this Chinese trial test is cheap and sensitive. It would save lives, especially if we could set up screening centres, improve education and render tests in clinics routine,” she says.

Nkosi says in more developed countries morbidity and mortality are dramatically lower because of regular screening resulting in the removal of polyps.

“Even the young ones come to me with advanced colon cancer. The causes are environmental, genetic and dietary. We’re seeing more cancer in the African population, which was not common before. It was in the elderly; now it’s in the young, and we don’t know why. What do I tell a 21-year-old with no family history of cancer and advanced colon cancer?” she asks.

Nkosi says she would be a major advocate for the new test should it come to market.