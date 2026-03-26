DINNER PARTY INTEL: Landman, a Beevor and a fox

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Lekker Landman

T.V. (Colleen wilson)

Taylor Sheridan, writer of the hit TV series Yellowstone and Landman, has crossed a language barrier. Once a struggling actor in 2010 he is now a major landowner in Wyoming and Texas, and his characters speak Afrikaans. His Landman script (the title did not need adaptation) is on kykNET with Billy-Bob Thornton speaking Afrikaans via De Waal Stemmet and Demi Moore having Renske Jacobs doing the taal.

Hitman’s hot dogs

In 1995, while war historian Antony Beevor was researching in the Russian archives, he found the food in its canteens “disgusting”. But a food truck came round, run by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a caterer who became the Wagner Group mercenary leader then led a mutiny against Vladimir Putin and died in a mysterious plane crash. “He sold bloody good hot dogs,” says Beevor.

Fox on the run

Fox (Colleen wilson )

A British red fox has travelled from Southampton to New York aboard a cargo ship carrying cars. No-one knows how the fox wandered aboard, or how it survived the two-week, 5,800km voyage. It’s now in quarantine in the Bronx zoo. Associated British Ports, which operates the port of Southampton, praised the animal’s adventurous instincts, saying: “Next time, we’d recommend it considers the Queen Mary 2, which offers considerably more comfort.”