Corruption beat goes on and on

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Anyone who came of age during the unforgettable 1995 summer of Goa “psytrance” music will know Paul Oakenfold, the British DJ who gave the last years of the decade a genre and beat called hypnotic trance.

The intro to one of Oakenfold’s records begins with a music loop overlaid with a police interview that could be a summary of various witnesses who have appeared before the Madlanga commission.

“He was holding back, he wasn’t being co-operative, he wasn’t giving me the information I needed, uh, evasive, and finally I felt he was playing games …”

Trancemission, the track, even for those who loathe electronic dance music, is infinitely nicer listening than the testimony of such witnesses as Sgt Fannie Nkosi, a member of the Gauteng police organised crime unit and alleged peddler of information to people needing to know what the cops were up to.

As the commission peels the skins off the rotting onions of certain law enforcement agencies, it has become increasingly difficult for the watchers themselves not to be transported into hypnotic states, where up is down and the sun rises in the west, and bullets from hits take three months (!) to travel from the crime scene to the forensics lab.

March 16, 2026.Sergeant Fannie Nkosi referred as witness F testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

Corrupt judicial officials. The “big five” organised crime cartel. DJs and lawyers gunned down in the streets. Internal feuds that end with a businessman being kidnapped, never to be seen again. Men and women shot dead in their cars. And nearly R400,000 found in a safe, a piece of evidence that feels positively light-hearted compared with what has come before.

Leave it to Trancemission, then, to call it.

“There was so much evidence in this situation … setting aside any anecdotal testimonies of key witnesses … the evidence as to how the system operates in and of itself … is apparently evil …”

Cue synth and kick drum.