News & Fox

A good week for Nyaweleni Tshifularo

A surgical team led by Nyaweleni Tshifularo successfully separated conjoined twins at Mankweng Hospital in Polokwane

Dr Phophi Ramathuba with Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo, who led the complex separation surgery (Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government)

A good week for Nyaweleni Tshifularo

Nyaweleni Tshifularo (Supplied)

Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo led the surgical team at Mankweng Hospital in Polokwane, which successfully separated conjoined twin boys. The surgery on March 17 took almost eight hours and was hailed as groundbreaking for rural public health care. The twins were born on January 28 to a 29-year-old mother in the Maphutha Malatji Hospital at Namakgale, a township near Phalaborwa in Limpopo, before being transferred to Polokwane.

A bad week for Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney (supplied )

Almost 16 years later, Wayne Rooney is still sulking. The former England star says the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa was the “worst ever” because it lacked “atmosphere”. There were no fans en route to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, where the US held Rooney’s England 1-1 in their first match. Then, in a goalless draw with Algeria, Rooney was booed by England fans. “That’s what loyal support is,” he ranted. Losing to Germany in the last 16, England left in a bad mood, which appears to have endured in Rooney’s mind

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