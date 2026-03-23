Rally to Read: Fighting for the write to learn

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Showing the way: thanks to corporate and private sponsors, children in rural schools are learning to read, opening the road to their future.

While many South Africans agonise over conflict in the Middle East and its effect on local fuel prices, rural children in the Free State are fighting a more pressing war — against illiteracy.

And it’s not just in the Free State. More than 30 years after the advent of democracy and the promise of equal education, many rural children all over the country still can’t read or write because of a dysfunctional schooling system.

However, FM readers have an opportunity to make a difference to Free State learners in coming weeks. On May 23, private and corporate sponsors will descend on seven primary schools near Vrede, Warden and Memel to deliver classroom libraries, stationery and other life-changing educational materials. We want more readers to join them.

At the age of 14, when they should be progressing to high school, the average rural child has a reading age of seven. Because they are unable to understand basic textbooks, further education is almost impossible.

But not at some schools. Since 1998, the Rally to Read programme, in which the FM is a partner, has brought literacy to hundreds of schools and nearly 800,000 children across South Africa.

The formula is simple. Sponsors deliver educational materials, sports equipment and more to schools that have been left behind by provincial education departments.

This is not a drop-and-go operation. Every school is supported for at least three years; each year the library books — some large, picture-laden volumes for classroom reading, as well as smaller books for private study — are more advanced. In addition, the main organiser, the Read Educational Trust (RET), a nonprofit organisation, which has focused on literacy development for rural youth for more than 50 years, provides teacher training at schools and oversees learner progress.

That is why, at Rally to Read primary schools, many learners progress to high school and further education. The programme is a proven success.

RET rally co-ordinator Sibhekaphi Sibanda says: “Literacy is the gateway to the entire curriculum. Strengthening literacy early gives children access to the rest of their education and to the opportunities that follow.”

It costs R50,000 to be a full sponsor but smaller amounts are welcome. Most Free State sponsors are expected to travel from Gauteng. On May 22, they will load their vehicle with goods at Read’s offices in Ormonde, Joburg (other arrangements will be made for Free State-based participants). Next morning, everyone will meet up en route, then split into three teams to visit the schools, which have a combined 5,277 learners. The more additional sponsors we have, the more support we can offer each child.

If you join us, you will meet not only the children you are helping but also the grateful families and communities that benefit from your generosity.

This will be the second year Rally to Read visits these schools. In 2025, it focused on foundation phase learners. In 2026, it is the turn of intermediate learners in grades 4-7.

The Free State rally is one of several to take place in 2026. Some, like this one, are open to multiple sponsors. Others are on behalf of individual companies. For example, this month Ford Southern Africa ran a successful rally in the Eastern Cape, where the company has an engine manufacturing plant (it has another rally in Gauteng, where the Ranger bakkie is built).

Ford has supported Rally to Read for 28 years. CEO Neale Hill says: “Meaningful economic participation begins with strong foundations in the earliest years of education. Literacy sits at the very beginning of that journey. When children learn to read with understanding, they unlock the ability to succeed in every other subject, ultimately creating pathways to opportunity and shared prosperity.”

Mercedes-Benz South Africa also sponsors rallies in the two provinces and ran a successful Gauteng leg this month.