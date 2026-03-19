Phalaborwa’s gypsum dumps offer rich pickings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If there was once gold in them thar hills, there’s rare earth elements in them thar dumps today.

Rainbow Rare Earths, a London-listed mining company, focuses on rare earth elements (REEs) essential for green tech such as EV magnets and wind turbines. At its Phalaborwa project it is recovering REEs, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, from phosphogypsum waste (a phosphoric acid byproduct), avoiding traditional mining costs.

The company has developed a process to turn Phalaborwa’s gypsum dumps into a source of minerals for the green transition and a model for environmental rehabilitation.

Gypsum is a soft sulphate mineral used in construction and as a soil conditioner in agriculture. The stacks of phosphogypsum are a legacy of fertiliser production and are currently an environmental liability as acid water has accumulated on top of the unlined stacks. Rainbow’s process will extract REEs from the phosphogypsum while using the acid water in its closed-circuit process plant, which is also expected to minimise the need to draw on an external water source.

“Rainbow is succeeding where attempts for economic extraction of REE from phosphogypsum have failed over the past 40 years,” says CEO George Bennett. “Our process unlocks the value in what would otherwise be a waste product.”

Because the ore is already chemically cracked and above ground, Rainbow avoids hauling, crushing and milling. “Phalaborwa will be one of the lowest-cost producers in the West,” Bennett says. “It is one of the highest-margin rare earth projects in development today.”

CEO George Bennett: Rainbow rare earths Phlabawora (supplied )

From this, the Phalaborwa dump will provide enough neodymium and praseodymium to support about 6,000t of permanent magnet production a year, representing roughly 1.8% of the global market.

Rare earth elements extracted from the Phalaborwa dump (Supplied)

The dump contains an abundance of neodymium and praseodymium, which are light REEs, as well as the more scarce heavy REEs dysprosium and terbium.

“Neodymium and praseodymium are essential to many technologies, but it is dysprosium and terbium that are needed for the high-performance REE magnets used in EVs and wind turbines,” Bennett says. “Phalaborwa has all four of these critical rare earth elements in economic quantities.”

Phalaborwa will produce about 60t of dysprosium, 20t of terbium and 140t of yttrium, another heavy REE, annually. “Dysprosium and terbium have a multitude of uses in advanced technologies, including robotics, defence and advanced air mobility,” Bennett says. “Yttrium is also used strategically, including for aerospace and defence, hi-tech and electronics.”

He says the clean gypsum that is a byproduct of Rainbow’s process will be sold to the local agricultural industry, therefore allowing for the dumps to be eliminated over time, leading to a full rehabilitation of the site.

Equipment used to extract rare earth elements (Supplied)

The US International Development Finance Corporation has proposed a $50m investment directly in the project. “The US recognises that Phalaborwa is a strategic source of both light and heavy rare earths that can be brought into production in the next few years,” says Bennett.

Rainbow aims to complete its feasibility study this year. Bennett says: “We are targeting construction to begin by the end of 2027.”

Rainbow is collaborating with Mintek, South Africa’s mineral research organisation that specialises in processing, extractive metallurgy and related technologies.

Rainbow’s pilot plant equipment was made and assembled at Mintek’s Randburg facility. “This is extremely important for South Africa,” says Elmar Muller, Mintek’s executive manager for hydrometallurgy, an extractive metallurgy technique that recovers metals from ores, concentrates or recycled materials. “It demonstrates that the expertise to manufacture and assemble plant equipment to support specialised industries is available locally.”

The collaboration processed about 20t of material. “The pilot campaign provided valuable operational insights,” Muller says. “This work with Rainbow Rare Earths is just one of several such campaigns executed over the past five years. It demonstrates that South Africa possesses the scientific infrastructure, technical expertise and pilot-scale capabilities required to advance critical mineral projects from concept to demonstration. It reinforces South Africa’s position as a credible partner in the global critical minerals value chain. This is a good demonstration of a successful co-operation between state-owned research institutions and private organisations.”

On downstream potential, Muller is cautious. “Mining and extracting rare earths are the first steps in a complicated value chain. Partnerships with the downstream users of the products — magnets or magnet components — would be critical in the success of such a process.”

He says rehabilitation of historical waste dumps is important. “Many of these dumps pose a serious risk to people and the environment due to the chemicals used in the processing of the mineral ores to obtain the valuable metals. Many of these old dumps can be reworked to rehabilitate them —and, in the case of phosphogypsum dumps, secondary value can be obtained.”

The Phalaborwa case is not unprecedented. Muller says the gold dumps in Joburg’s south have all but disappeared because they were reworked to rehabilitate and recover residual gold left through inefficient processing 50 to 100 years ago. Mintek is also researching coal fly ash to obtain secondary value from this waste.