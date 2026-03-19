JAMIE CARR: Now it’s bombs all the way to the bank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rheinmetall: Bombing the bank

While the ructions in the Middle East have sent scores of influencers scurrying from their sun loungers to their bomb shelters, they’ve been a bonanza for the likes of Rheinmetall. The automotive and arms manufacturer was already tucking in big time to the rise in military spending in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The company announced sales of €9.9bn for 2025, up from €7.7bn the previous year, and its operating profits were up 33% to €1.8bn.

With an order backlog sitting at a record high of €64bn, the big issue facing Rheinmetall is how quickly it can ramp up its production facilities to meet the demand.

The company’s share price is up about 20 times since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but its CEO Armin Papperger has no intention of taking his feet off the gas and is targeting sales of €50bn by 2030 as EU defence forces continue to splurge.

Space is a new area of interest for the group, as the German military alone has announced plans to spend €35bn on space technology in the next four years.

Perhaps the key lesson from the Iranian response to attacks by the US and Israel is its ability to launch industrial quantities of attack drones costing about $20,000 each, which can rapidly deplete even the healthiest defence budget if you’re intercepting them with sophisticated systems such as the US Patriot missile at around $4m a throw. Technology is moving rapidly in the field of low-cost interceptors, and microwave technology that can fry a drone’s electronics may prove to be the future.

Honda: Run over by MAGA

The bloodbath in the EV market continues as Japanese manufacturer Honda becomes the latest to pull the plug on its electrification strategy and scrap the three models it had planned to produce in North America.

After Stellantis took a charge of $26bn and Ford of $19.5bn after cancelling their EV launches, Honda is predicting losses of about $15.7bn over the next two years in what will be the first annual net loss since it went public in 1954.

The two main causes of the debacle are the U-turn on climate policy in the US under the Trump administration and Honda’s inability to compete with the newer EV manufacturers coming out of China.

President Donald Trump has cancelled EV subsidies and rolled back regulations to cut vehicle emissions, sending a clear message to his loyal fans that if you really want to MAGA, you’d better do it behind the wheel of a truck with a big V8 rather than some namby-pamby EV with an endorsement from Greta Thunberg.

EVs are now predicted to number about 5% of vehicle sales in the US in the coming years, a fraction of what manufacturers had been planning for.

Honda certainly doesn’t hide behind a screen of corporate PR guff when it comes to taking responsibility for the situation. It announced that “Honda was unable to deliver products that offer value for money better than that of newer EV manufacturers, resulting in a decline in competitiveness”.

Its president, Toshihiro Mibe, has announced that due to the scale of the losses incurred, he would be returning 30% of his pay for three months, and his executives 20%.