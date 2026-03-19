DINNER PARTY INTEL: Could the Bank of England hedge its notes?

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Hedgehog could hit the right note

Cute hedgehog in the grass. Watercolor hand drawn illustration (colleen wilson )

Having put divisive historical figures on its banknotes, the Bank of England is now opting for animals. But which ones to choose? The Economist has suggested the hedgehog, regularly voted Britons’ favourite mammal. “Armoured with spines yet soft underneath, it is the nation in miniature: prickly at first acquaintance, tender once you earn its trust ... also that most British of creatures, the underdog,” it said.

Give a dog …

Bruin, a four-year-old Clumber Spaniel, was judged top dog at this month’s Crufts show in London. However, the reputation of its owner, Lee Cox, has gone to the dogs. Soon after the show it was revealed that Cox has a criminal record for animal cruelty. Twenty years ago, he and a business partner were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a retired stud dog.

Space mirror reflects badly

A US company wants to light up the night with 50,000 big mirrors orbiting Earth (colleen wilson )

A US company wants to light up the night with 50,000 big mirrors orbiting Earth, bouncing sunlight to the night side of the planet to power solar farms after sunset and illuminate city streets, among other things. But opponents say the mirrors could distract aircraft pilots, mess up astronomical observations and interfere with circadian rhythms — the light-and-dark cycles that help people, creatures and plants know when to wake and when to sleep.