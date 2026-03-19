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A good week for Neal Froneman

In 2023 South Africa’s biggest gold producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, went to court to challenge Eskom’s opposition to the miner’s plans to build a huge solar energy project for one of its mines. The plant would generate 50MW for the utility and reduce the mine’s reliance on the national grid. Eskom objected, but the Joburg high court has now overruled it. It’s another feather in the cap for Neal Froneman, who got the ball rolling when he was still CEO.

Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts

A bad week for Nicky Newton-King

Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, the first woman to become chair of the Stellenbosch University council, has run into opposition in her bid for re-election. Former chancellors Johann Rupert and Edwin Cameron, in a joint statement, accused her of “grave lapses of judgment” and “extremely serious” governance failures in her handling of the Wilgenhof men’s residence controversy. Rupert and Cameron said it was regrettable that Newton-King was seeking re-election despite having lost the trust of the university’s donors.