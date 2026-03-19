News & Fox

A bad week for Nicky Newton-King

Some don’t want the former JSE CEO to stay on as chair of their town’s university

Neal Froneman: No reason platinum platinum cannot go to $2,000. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Neal Froneman. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A good week for Neal Froneman

In 2023 South Africa’s biggest gold producer, Sibanye-Stillwater, went to court to challenge Eskom’s opposition to the miner’s plans to build a huge solar energy project for one of its mines. The plant would generate 50MW for the utility and reduce the mine’s reliance on the national grid. Eskom objected, but the Joburg high court has now overruled it. It’s another feather in the cap for Neal Froneman, who got the ball rolling when he was still CEO.

Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts
Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts

A bad week for Nicky Newton-King

Former JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, the first woman to become chair of the Stellenbosch University council, has run into opposition in her bid for re-election. Former chancellors Johann Rupert and Edwin Cameron, in a joint statement, accused her of “grave lapses of judgment” and “extremely serious” governance failures in her handling of the Wilgenhof men’s residence controversy. Rupert and Cameron said it was regrettable that Newton-King was seeking re-election despite having lost the trust of the university’s donors.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Cashing in on the rental revival

2

JUSTICE MALALA: Madlanga lays bare a cancer that Ramaphosa must excise

3

MARC HASENFUSS: Online gambling hits jackpot for Sun International

4

Attacq of the killer Reits

5

JAMIE CARR: Now it’s bombs all the way to the bank

Related Articles