DINNER PARTY INTEL: St-o-r-r-r-mers replaces Pro-o-o-o-vince in the stands

So long, Pro-o-o-o-vince

More than 100 years of tradition

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux has kicked more than 100 years of tradition into touch by changing the name of the Western Province Currie Cup rugby team to Stormers XXIII. He claims it will not hurt a long and illustrious heritage of rugby in a province that has won the Currie Cup more than any other team. He also says it will bring Western Province in line with international best practice. So it seems “PRO-O-O-O-VINCE!”, which long ago resounded from stands at Newlands, will not be heard in Green Point either.

Desperately searching

Global web traffic in 2026 is still dominated by a small group of platforms that shape how we search, watch, connect and shop online, according to AI marketing tool Semrush. Its research shows that Google draws more people than the next five websites combined (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, ChatGPT and Reddit). But ChatGPT is catching up, it says, underscoring how quickly AI tools are moving into everyday use.

Bok docs

Bok docs

Once upon a time, the only doctors who played for the Springboks were those who’d been to medical school, among them Louis Babrow, Ian McCallum, Cecil Moss, Jannie du Plessis and Brendan Venter. There was also Danie Craven, a teammate of Babrow’s in the 1930s, who had three doctorates (none medical). In 2024 Rassie Erasmus was awarded an honorary doctorate by North-West University, and last week it was announced that 1995 Bok captain Francois Pienaar is to get an honorary PhD from his alma mater, the University of Johannesburg.