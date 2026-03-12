Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A good week for Pieter Engelbrecht

Pieter Engelbrecht, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shoprite Holdings (supplied )

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht is putting training for delivery riders at the front of the queue. The ubiquitous Checkers Sixty60 motorcyclists have been the objects of some often hysterical criticism. Apart from encouraging his riders and teaching them good road behaviour, Engelbrecht has also identified the heart of the problem. “South Africa doesn’t have a motorbike culture … That is second nature in the rest of Africa,” he says.

A bad week for Vincent Smith

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith. ( Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile)

The first of those nailed for corruption by the Zondo commission is going to jail. Last week Vincent Smith, a former ANC MP, was sentenced for corruption linked to Bosasa, a company with government contracts especially in the correctional services department. In the Joburg high court judge Mohamed Ismail imposed 12 years per count, suspended for five years on condition that the offences would not be repeated, which resulted in Smith having to spend seven years in jail. He had pleaded guilty to charges that included corruption, fraud, money laundering and tax violations.